REBusinessOnline

SRS Negotiates $3.2M Ground-Lease Sale of Tampa Bay Retail Property Occupied by Fifth Third Bank

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Built in 2007, the 3,500-square-foot property is located at 6550 Cortez Road W. in Bradenton, Fla. Fifth Third Bank is the sole occupant of the property.

BRADENTON, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has negotiated the $3.2 million ground-lease sale of a single-tenant retail property in Bradenton occupied by Fifth Third Bank. Built in 2007 and situated on about 1.1 acres, the 3,500-square-foot property is located at 6550 Cortez Road W. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a California-based private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was Massachusetts-based Dorchester Avenue Holding LLC. Fifth Third Bank has more than 13 years remaining on its corporate-guaranteed lease, according to SRS.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  