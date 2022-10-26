SRS Negotiates $3.2M Ground-Lease Sale of Tampa Bay Retail Property Occupied by Fifth Third Bank

Built in 2007, the 3,500-square-foot property is located at 6550 Cortez Road W. in Bradenton, Fla. Fifth Third Bank is the sole occupant of the property.

BRADENTON, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has negotiated the $3.2 million ground-lease sale of a single-tenant retail property in Bradenton occupied by Fifth Third Bank. Built in 2007 and situated on about 1.1 acres, the 3,500-square-foot property is located at 6550 Cortez Road W. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a California-based private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was Massachusetts-based Dorchester Avenue Holding LLC. Fifth Third Bank has more than 13 years remaining on its corporate-guaranteed lease, according to SRS.