SRS Negotiates $3.2M Sale of Retail Property in Beaufort, South Carolina Leased to Mavis Discount Tire

by John Nelson

BEAUFORT, S.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the nearly $3.2 million sale of a 6,800-square-foot retail property located at 162 Sea Island Parkway in Beaufort, about 35 miles from Hilton Head Island. Mavis Discount Tire fully occupies the store, which opened this summer, on a 20-year triple-net lease. The Mavis property is part of a larger retail development that includes Publix, AutoZone, Sherwin-Williams and Wendy’s.

Patrick Nutt, William Wamble and Sabrina Kortlandt of SRS represented the seller, an unnamed developer based in Florida, in the transaction. The Vermont-based private buyer purchased the asset in a 1031 exchange at a 5.38 percent cap rate, according to SRS.

