SRS Negotiates $3.5M Ground Lease Sale of Chick-fil-A-Leased Restaurant in Leesburg, Florida

LEESBURG, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $3.5 million ground lease sale of a restaurant property located at 9925 US-441 in Leesburg, about 45 miles northwest of Orlando. Chick-fil-A occupies the 4,935-square-foot building, which was built in 2024, on a corporate-guaranteed, absolute triple-net ground lease with 13 years remaining on the initial term. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a national investor and developer, in the transaction. The 1031 exchange buyer was a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.