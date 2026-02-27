Friday, February 27, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CFA-Leesburg
Chick-fil-A occupies the 4,935-square-foot, single-tenant restaurant property at 9925 US-441 in Leesburg, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

SRS Negotiates $3.5M Ground Lease Sale of Chick-fil-A-Leased Restaurant in Leesburg, Florida

by Abby Cox

LEESBURG, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $3.5 million ground lease sale of a restaurant property located at 9925 US-441 in Leesburg, about 45 miles northwest of Orlando. Chick-fil-A occupies the 4,935-square-foot building, which was built in 2024, on a corporate-guaranteed, absolute triple-net ground lease with 13 years remaining on the initial term. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a national investor and developer, in the transaction. The 1031 exchange buyer was a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 144-Unit Apartment...

Newmark Arranges $51.8M Acquisition Loan for Stamford Office...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 945,000 SF Office Park...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 420-Unit Affordable...

NewMark Merrill-Led Partnership to Develop 297,363 SF Retail...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $80M Loan for Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 33,055 SF...

JCCG Underway on 250-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Loxley,...

Thompson Thrift to Develop 300-Unit Multifamily Community in...