SRS Negotiates $3.8M Sale of New Gas Station in Daphne, Alabama Leased to Circle K

DAPHNE, ALA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $3.8 million ground lease sale of a newly built gas station and convenience store located at 26072 Highway 181 in Daphne, about 13 miles east of Mobile, Ala. Circle K has a 15-year, corporate-guaranteed lease in place at the 5,200-square-foot property, which is situated on a two-acre site at the intersection of State Highway 181 and Daphne Road.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a Southeast-based development group, in the transaction. The buyer, a local private investor, purchased the property at a 5.5 percent cap rate, according to SRS. Both the buyer and seller requested anonymity.