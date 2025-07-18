SRS Negotiates $4.5M Ground Lease Sale of Central Florida Retail Property Leased to Walmart

DELTONA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $4.5 million ground lease (land ownership) sale of a retail property located at 1569 Saxon Blvd. in Deltona. The property is situated 30 miles north of Orlando within the mixed-use development of Deltona Village, which is currently under construction. Walmart occupies the 41,335-square-foot retail property on an absolute triple-net-lease with 10 years remaining on its lease term. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS Real Estate represented the seller, a private partnership, in the transaction. The Pennsylvania-based private buyer was a repeat client of SRS.