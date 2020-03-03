REBusinessOnline

SRS Negotiates $4M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property in Richmond Net Leased to 7-Eleven

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has negotiated the $4 million sale of a single-tenant building in Richmond net leased to 7-Eleven. The 2,956-square-foot building is situated on 1.2 acres at 5201 Chamberlayne Ave., five miles north of downtown Richmond. The seller, an undisclosed developer based in Richmond, delivered the asset in late 2019. There is a 15-year, corporate-guaranteed lease in place with 7-Eleven Inc. Frank Rogers and Michael Carter of SRS represented the seller in the transaction. Gardner King of Dominion Commercial represented the undisclosed buyer, which was completing a 1031 exchange.

