SRS Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Property in Inglewood, California

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $5.1 million sale of a single-tenant retail property located in Inglewood, roughly 12 miles southwest of Los Angeles.

Starbucks Coffee occupies the 1,008-square-foot building, which was built in 2021 on 0.4 acres, on a net-lease basis.

Brian Wolfman and Zach Leffers of SRS represented the seller, a Los Angeles-based private investor. David Oberg and Zach Ordin of DLO Realty Group represented the buyer, a Los Angeles-based family office.