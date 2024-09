FIRESTONE, COLO. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of a retail building located at 10935 Colorado Blvd. in Firestone. An East Coast-based developer sold the asset to a local private investor for $5.4 million.

The Learning Experience occupies the 10,000-square-foot building, which was built in 2023, under a new 15-year lease.

Ryan Tomkins of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.