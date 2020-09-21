REBusinessOnline

SRS Negotiates $50M Acquisition of Carvana-Occupied Industrial Property in Tolleson, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the off-market purchase of a single-tenant industrial building located at 600 S 94th Ave. in Tolleson. Carvana sold the asset to Phoenix-based Fundamental Income for $50 million.

Carvana, the current tenant, will lease back the 190,000-square-foot building on a long-term basis. The tenant uses the facility as a reconditioning and photography center for vehicles sold online by Carvana.

Travis Fidel of SRS’ National Net Lease Group represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  