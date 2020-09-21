SRS Negotiates $50M Acquisition of Carvana-Occupied Industrial Property in Tolleson, Arizona
TOLLESON, ARIZ. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the off-market purchase of a single-tenant industrial building located at 600 S 94th Ave. in Tolleson. Carvana sold the asset to Phoenix-based Fundamental Income for $50 million.
Carvana, the current tenant, will lease back the 190,000-square-foot building on a long-term basis. The tenant uses the facility as a reconditioning and photography center for vehicles sold online by Carvana.
Travis Fidel of SRS’ National Net Lease Group represented the buyer and seller in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.