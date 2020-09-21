SRS Negotiates $50M Acquisition of Carvana-Occupied Industrial Property in Tolleson, Arizona

TOLLESON, ARIZ. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the off-market purchase of a single-tenant industrial building located at 600 S 94th Ave. in Tolleson. Carvana sold the asset to Phoenix-based Fundamental Income for $50 million.

Carvana, the current tenant, will lease back the 190,000-square-foot building on a long-term basis. The tenant uses the facility as a reconditioning and photography center for vehicles sold online by Carvana.

Travis Fidel of SRS’ National Net Lease Group represented the buyer and seller in the deal.