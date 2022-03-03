SRS Negotiates $56.5M Sale of Fresenius Medical Care Portfolio Across States

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Ohio

Pictured is one of the properties in Columbus, Ohio.

DALLAS — Dallas-based SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of eight single-tenant properties occupied by Fresenius Medical Care for $56.5 million. The properties, which total more than 94,000 square feet, are located in Virginia, New York, Ohio, Texas, Georgia and Missouri. Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther and Stephen Sullivan of SRS represented the seller, Kingsbarn Realty Capital. The buyer was undisclosed. Fresenius provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases.