Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CFA-Murrieta-CA
Chick-fil-A occupies the 5,000-square-foot restaurant property in Murrieta, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRestaurantRetailWestern

SRS Negotiates $6.1M Ground Lease Sale of Chick-fil-A-Occupied Property in Murrieta, California

by Amy Works

MURRIETA, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $6.1 million ground lease sale of a restaurant property at 27960 Clinton Keith Road in the Inland Empire city of Murrieta.

Chick-fil-A occupies the 5,000-square-foot property, which opened for business in March and has a 15-year ground lease in place.

Winston Guest, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller and developer, Newport Beach-based Sage Investco, and the buyer, a California-based private family trust, in the all-cash transaction.

The Chick-fil-A property sale is part of a break-up strategy valued in excess of $20 million for the Class A pads at The Vineyard Shopping Center, a 26.3-acre retail project anchored by Costco and ALDI.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 506,723 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.2M Sale of Midtown...

Next Realty Sells 60,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Retail Center...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $2M Sale of Industrial...

JLL Arranges $120M Construction Loan for 26-Story Multifamily...

Formation Interests, Crescent Real Estate Break Ground on...

Davis Property & Investment Buys Central Commerce Center...

Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $2.4M Sale of...

Kobalt Investment Buys 222,291 SF Rio Norte Shopping...