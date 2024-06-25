SRS Negotiates $6.1M Ground Lease Sale of Chick-fil-A-Occupied Property in Murrieta, California

MURRIETA, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $6.1 million ground lease sale of a restaurant property at 27960 Clinton Keith Road in the Inland Empire city of Murrieta.

Chick-fil-A occupies the 5,000-square-foot property, which opened for business in March and has a 15-year ground lease in place.

Winston Guest, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller and developer, Newport Beach-based Sage Investco, and the buyer, a California-based private family trust, in the all-cash transaction.

The Chick-fil-A property sale is part of a break-up strategy valued in excess of $20 million for the Class A pads at The Vineyard Shopping Center, a 26.3-acre retail project anchored by Costco and ALDI.