The retail center at 3701 S.W. College Road in Ocala, Fla., was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Lumber Liquidators, IVXpress, Dan’s Fan City and MUV Dispensary.
SRS Negotiates $6.1M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Ocala, Florida

by John Nelson

OCALA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $6.1 million sale of a nearly 15,000-square-foot retail strip center located at 3701 S.W. College Road in Ocala, a city in Central Florida.

Built in 1991 and renovated earlier this year, the multi-tenant property was fully leased at the time of sale to Lumber Liquidators, IVXpress, Dan’s Fan City and MUV Dispensary. The center is situated on a 1.2-acre site near I-75 and serves as an outparcel to The Home Depot.

Patrick Nutt, William Wamble and Daniel Becker of SRS represented the seller, a private investor based in Florida, in the transaction. The buyer was also a private investment firm based in South Florida.

