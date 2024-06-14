SRS Negotiates $6.1M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Ocala, Florida

OCALA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $6.1 million sale of a nearly 15,000-square-foot retail strip center located at 3701 S.W. College Road in Ocala, a city in Central Florida.

Built in 1991 and renovated earlier this year, the multi-tenant property was fully leased at the time of sale to Lumber Liquidators, IVXpress, Dan’s Fan City and MUV Dispensary. The center is situated on a 1.2-acre site near I-75 and serves as an outparcel to The Home Depot.

Patrick Nutt, William Wamble and Daniel Becker of SRS represented the seller, a private investor based in Florida, in the transaction. The buyer was also a private investment firm based in South Florida.