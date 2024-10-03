SRS Negotiates $6.5M Sale of Strip Retail Center in Metro Jacksonville

ST. JOHNS, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $6.5 million sale of Parkway Place Shoppes, a new strip retail center located at 1385 St. Johns Parkway in the Jacksonville suburb of St. Johns. KidStrong, Oola Mala Restaurant, Tsaocaa Tea, Benjamin Moore and Planet Smoothie fully occupy the 11,685-square-foot property on new 10-year, triple-net leases.

Patrick Nutt, William Wamble and Daniel Becker of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based private development company, in the sale. The buyer was a private investor from New York that purchased the center in a 1031 exchange.