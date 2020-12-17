SRS Negotiates $7.2M Sale-Leaseback of Two-Property Retail Portfolio in Indiana, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

Christian Brothers Automotive sold the buildings and leased them back for 15 years.

INDIANAPOLIS AND MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale-leaseback of a two-property retail portfolio in the Midwest for $7.2 million. Christian Brothers Automotive sold both buildings and then signed 15-year leases. The first property is located at 3985 W. Smith Valley Road in Indianapolis. The 5,264-square-foot building sits on nearly two acres. The second asset is located at 9565 Zachary Lane in Maple Grove, a suburb of Minneapolis. The building spans 5,561 square feet on 1.4 acres. Frank Rogers and Michael Carter of SRS represented the all-cash buyer, a Midwest-based private investor that completed a 1031 tax-deferred exchange.