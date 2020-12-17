SRS Negotiates $7.2M Sale-Leaseback of Two-Property Retail Portfolio in Indiana, Minnesota
INDIANAPOLIS AND MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale-leaseback of a two-property retail portfolio in the Midwest for $7.2 million. Christian Brothers Automotive sold both buildings and then signed 15-year leases. The first property is located at 3985 W. Smith Valley Road in Indianapolis. The 5,264-square-foot building sits on nearly two acres. The second asset is located at 9565 Zachary Lane in Maple Grove, a suburb of Minneapolis. The building spans 5,561 square feet on 1.4 acres. Frank Rogers and Michael Carter of SRS represented the all-cash buyer, a Midwest-based private investor that completed a 1031 tax-deferred exchange.
