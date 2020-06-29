SRS Negotiates $9.2M Sale of Wigwam Creek Shopping Center Near Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Wigwam Creek Shopping Center in Litchfield Park, Ariz., was fully occupied by 17 tenants at the time of sale.

LITCHFIELD PARK, ARIZ. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a large portion of Wigwam Creek Shopping Center, located at 13000 and 12958 W. Indian School Road in Litchfield Park. A Colorado-based family office sold the asset to a California-based private investor for $9.2 million.

Built in 2002, Wigwam Creek Shopping Center totals 33,792 square feet. Anytime Fitness, Baskin Robbins, Subway, Fantastic Sams and Leslie’s Poolmart are among the 17 tenants that fully occupy the property. The center also includes Albertsons, McDonalds, BBVA Bank, Circle K and KFC, which were not part of the transaction.

John Redfield, Ed Beeh and Alan Houston of SRS’ National Net Lease Group, along with Eric Diesch and Peter Sengelmann of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors, represented the seller. Ninos Lazar of Investar Real Estate Specialists represented the buyer in the deal.