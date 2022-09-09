SRS Negotiates $9.5M Sale of Shopping Center in New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

The 101,728-square-foot New Smyrna Shopping Center was 98.2 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Planet Fitness, AMC Theatres and Dollar General.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has negotiated the sale of New Smyrna Shopping Center, a 101,728-square-foot retail center located along US Highway 1 in New Smyrna Beach. Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson and Kevin Yaryan of SRS represented both the buyer, an entity doing business as Emerald Eagles LP, and the seller, an entity doing business as RCC New Smyrna Beach Shopping Center LLC, in the $9.5 million transaction. Built in 1963 and renovated in 1995 and 2006, New Smyrna Shopping Center was 98.2 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Planet Fitness, AMC Theatres and Dollar General. The AMC is the only movie theater in New Smyrna Beach, according to SRS.