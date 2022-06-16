SRS Negotiates Sale of 114,638 SF Village at Northshore Shopping Center in Metro New Orleans

SLIDELL, LA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has arranged the sale of Village at Northshore, a 114,638-square-foot shopping center in Slidell, about 40 miles north of downtown New Orleans. Woodmont Acquisitions LLC purchased the asset from an affiliate of Atlanta-based RCG Ventures for $12.4 million. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was self-represented. Spanning nearly 13 acres, Village at Northshore was built in 1988 and renovated in 2020. The majority of the property’s tenants are national retailers, including Marshalls, JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Boot Barn and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.