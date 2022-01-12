SRS Negotiates Sale of Edgewood Isle Shopping Center in Metro Orlando for $7.5M

Edgewood Isle is anchored by Dollar Tree, and has tenants including Cornerstone Hospice, Pizza Hut and Pinch-A-Penny: Pool, Patio and Spa.

EDGEWOOD, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has arranged the $7.5 million sale of Edgewood Isle, a 78,647-square-foot, multi-tenant neighborhood retail center located in Edgewood. Kevin Yaryan, Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller, an entity doing business as Dundurn USA Inc. LLC, in the transaction. Salim Valiani of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, an Orlando-based entity managed by Marcus & Millichap.

The shopping center is situated roughly five miles south of the downtown area, four miles from Orlando International Airport and six miles from Universal Orlando Resort. The property also has proximity to major highways, such as the Florida Turnpike and the Beachline Expressway.