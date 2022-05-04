REBusinessOnline

SRS Real Estate Arranges $10M Sale of Shopping Center in Moore, Oklahoma

MOORE, OKLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $10 million sale of a 53,872-square-foot shopping center in Moore, a southern suburb of Oklahoma City. The property was built on 5.5 acres in 2018 and was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Ulta Beauty and Burlington. Chris Tramontano and Aaron Johnson of SRS represented the seller, an entity doing business as BlueCiel Oklahoma LLC. Agree Realty, a publicly traded REIT, purchased the asset.

