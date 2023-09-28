SRS Real Estate Arranges $14.6M Sale of Retail Building Leased to Kohl’s in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $14.6 million sale of a 55,000-square-foot retail building in the western Houston suburb of Katy that is triple-net-leased to Kohl’s. The seller, an undisclosed, institutional development group, is nearing completion of construction of the building, which sits on a 5.2-acre site. The lease term is 12 years. Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the seller and procured the undisclosed out-of-state buyer, which acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange.