Thursday, August 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNet LeaseRetailTexas

SRS Real Estate Arranges $3.7M Ground Lease Sale of Dallas Restaurant Building Occupied by Chick-fil-A

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of the $3.7 million ground lease sale of a 4,680-square-foot restaurant in Dallas that is triple-net-leased to Chick-fil-A. The building, which was constructed on 1.5 acres in 2023, is an outparcel to The Shops at Redbird, a 720,000-square-foot development on the city’s southwest side. Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the seller, a Dallas-based developer, in the transaction. The buyer was a Dallas-based 1031 exchange investor. Both parties requested anonymity. The corporate-guaranteed lease has 14 years of term remaining.

You may also like

University of Texas at Arlington Buys 51 Acres...

EōS Fitness Signs Two Retail Leases Totaling 94,842...

Kiser Group Brokers $17.2M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

Hunt Midwest Sells 58 Acres at Hunt Midwest...

Bucksbaum Properties Acquires River District Retail Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.8M Sale of Five...

Boulder Group Brokers $2.4M Sale of STNL Retail...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 40,018 SF Industrial Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 40,085 SF...