SRS Real Estate Arranges $3.7M Ground Lease Sale of Dallas Restaurant Building Occupied by Chick-fil-A

DALLAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of the $3.7 million ground lease sale of a 4,680-square-foot restaurant in Dallas that is triple-net-leased to Chick-fil-A. The building, which was constructed on 1.5 acres in 2023, is an outparcel to The Shops at Redbird, a 720,000-square-foot development on the city’s southwest side. Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the seller, a Dallas-based developer, in the transaction. The buyer was a Dallas-based 1031 exchange investor. Both parties requested anonymity. The corporate-guaranteed lease has 14 years of term remaining.