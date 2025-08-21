SRS Real Estate Arranges $5.6M Sale of Beachwalk Shoppes in Metro Jacksonville 

ST. JOHNS, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $5.6 million sale of Beachwalk Shoppes, an 8,200-square-foot retail strip center located in St. Johns, a suburb of Jacksonville. The newly constructed retail center is part of the larger 1,200-acre mixed-use Beachwalk project currently under development. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to five tenants: Bagels R Us, Goin’ Postal, Fancy Sushi, Deca Dental and Playa Bowls.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller, a national development and investment firm, in the transaction. The buyer was an Atlanta-based private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.