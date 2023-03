SRS Real Estate Arranges $6.1M Sale of Retail Property in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $6.1 million sale of a 13,426-square-foot, single-tenant retail property in Fort Worth that is net leased to CVS. The property was built on 2.3 acres in 2020. Matt McNeill of SRS represented the buyer, a California-based private investor, in the transaction. Thomas Co. represented the undisclosed seller.