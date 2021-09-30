SRS Real Estate Arranges $6.7M Sale of Grocery Outlet-Occupied Property in Fairfield, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Grocery Outlet occupies the 33,590-square-foot retail property at 200 Travis Blvd. in Fairfield, Calif.

FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 200 Travis Blvd. in Fairfield. A West Coast-based owner and operator of retail properties sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private 1031 exchange investor for $6.7 million.

Grocery Outlet occupies the 33,590-square-foot property, which was built in 1977 on 4.1 acres.

Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller and buyer in the deal.