REBusinessOnline

SRS Real Estate Arranges $6.7M Sale of Grocery Outlet-Occupied Property in Fairfield, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

200-Travis-Blvd-Fairfield-CA

Grocery Outlet occupies the 33,590-square-foot retail property at 200 Travis Blvd. in Fairfield, Calif.

FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 200 Travis Blvd. in Fairfield. A West Coast-based owner and operator of retail properties sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private 1031 exchange investor for $6.7 million.

Grocery Outlet occupies the 33,590-square-foot property, which was built in 1977 on 4.1 acres.

Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews