DALLAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $6 million sale of a single-tenant, 5,000-square-foot medical retail property in South Dallas that is net-leased to Total Point Urgent Care. Britt Raymond and Kyle Fant of SRS represented the seller, a Kansas-based investor, in the transaction. The buyer was a Florida-based private investor that acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange. The property traded at a cap rate of 6.6 percent.