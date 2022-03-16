SRS Real Estate Arranges $6M Sale of Retail Building in Midland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

MIDLAND, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $6 million sale of a 94,579-square-foot retail building in the West Texas city of Midland that is occupied by Kohls and Crunch Fitness. Both tenants operate on long-term, triple-net leases. The building was originally constructed in 2005 and is situated within a 250,000-square-foot shopping center that includes Ashley HomeStore, Cracker Barrel, Sherwin-Williams and Jack in the Box. Britt Raymond and Kyle Fant of SRS represented the seller, a Texas-based developer, in the transaction. Jake Bordelon of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a California-based private investor.