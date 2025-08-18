Monday, August 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
730 4th St. N.
The two-parcel, multi-tenant retail center was fully leased to Foxtail Coffee, The UPS Store, Jimmy John’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Verizon Wireless at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

SRS Real Estate Arranges $7.3M Sale of a Multi-Tenant Retail Property in St. Petersburg, Florida

by Abby Cox

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $7.3 million sale of a two-parcel, multi-tenant retail strip center located at 730 4th St. N in St. Petersburg. Built in 2009, the property totals 10,802 square feet and was fully leased to a mix of tenants including Foxtail Coffee, The UPS Store, Jimmy John’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Verizon Wireless at the time of sale. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller, a Tampa-based investment group, in the transaction. The buyer was a national fund that targets multi-tenant retail properties. Both parties requested anonymity.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 110,000 SF Shopping Center...

PopStroke to Open Minigolf Entertainment Venue in Northeast...

NAI Emory Hill Brokers Sale of 88-Unit Apartment...

Kislak Negotiates $6.3M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

Local Investment Group Buys 47-Acre East Bank Scrapyard...

DLC, DRA Advisors Acquire Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center...

American Landmark, Clearline Break Ground on 310-Unit Apartment...

First Horizon Signs Lease to Occupy Three Floors...

Swift Real Estate Partners Sells 146,000 SF Office...