SRS Real Estate Arranges $7.3M Sale of a Multi-Tenant Retail Property in St. Petersburg, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $7.3 million sale of a two-parcel, multi-tenant retail strip center located at 730 4th St. N in St. Petersburg. Built in 2009, the property totals 10,802 square feet and was fully leased to a mix of tenants including Foxtail Coffee, The UPS Store, Jimmy John’s, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Verizon Wireless at the time of sale. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller, a Tampa-based investment group, in the transaction. The buyer was a national fund that targets multi-tenant retail properties. Both parties requested anonymity.