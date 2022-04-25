SRS Real Estate Arranges $8.7M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property in Middletown, New York

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $8.7 million sale of a 14,564-square-foot, single-tenant retail property located in Middletown, about 75 miles north of New York City. The property was built on 1.1 acres in 2007 and is triple net leased to Walgreens on a long-term basis. Winston Guest, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate represented the seller in the transaction, and Josh Goldflam of Highcap Group represented the buyer. Both parties were New York-based private investors who requested anonymity.