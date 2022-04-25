REBusinessOnline

SRS Real Estate Arranges $8.7M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property in Middletown, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Net Lease, New York, Northeast, Retail

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $8.7 million sale of a 14,564-square-foot, single-tenant retail property located in Middletown, about 75 miles north of New York City. The property was built on 1.1 acres in 2007 and is triple net leased to Walgreens on a long-term basis. Winston Guest, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate represented the seller in the transaction, and Josh Goldflam of Highcap Group represented the buyer. Both parties were New York-based private investors who requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  