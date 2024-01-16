SRS Real Estate Arranges $8.8M Sale of 7-Eleven-Occupied Property in Wheat Ridge, Colorado

WHEAT RIDGE, COLO. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the sale of a newly developed retail property at 4400 Harlan Court in Wheat Ridge. Cadence Capital sold the asset to a California-based family office for $8.8 million.

7-Eleven occupies the 4,650-square-foot property, which is situated on 1.3 acres. The asset also includes Laredo Taco, 7-Eleven’s new quick-service restaurant concept. The building is an outparcel to Lakeside Center, a 728,000-square-foot retail power center anchored by Walmart Supercenter, Petco, Planet Fitness and Goodwill.

Ryan Tomkins of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.