AcquisitionsRetailTexas

SRS Real Estate Arranges Sale of 22,970 SF Shopping Center in Metro Austin

by Taylor Williams

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of The Shops at Greenlawn, a 22,970-square-foot retail center located north of Austin in Round Rock. At the time of sale, The Shops at Greenlawn was 92 percent leased to nine tenants, including Next Level Urgent Care and Bay Leaf Indian Restaurant. Cathy Nabours, Kyle Shaffer and Sam Nichols of SRS represented the seller, locally based firm Mathias Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed global real estate investor.

