BRENHAM, TEXAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $10.3 million sale of a 63,224-square-foot retail building in Brenham, about 75 miles northeast of Houston, that is leased to Academy Sports + Outdoors. The newly constructed building sits on a six-acre site at 1041 Nolan St. Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the seller, a Texas-based developer, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a San Antonio-based private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.