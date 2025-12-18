SRS Real Estate Brokers $12.8M Sale-Leaseback of Retail Center in Redding, California

REDDING, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale-leaseback of a retail property located at 3055 Shasta View Drive in Redding. North State Grocery sold the asset to Real Estate Investment Trust for $12.8 million. Holiday Market occupies the 31,222-square-foot building, which was completed this year, on an absolute triple-net lease with 20 years remaining, including scheduled rent increases and multiple options to renew. The grocery store is part of the Holiday Marketplace that also includes Starbucks Coffee and Quick Quack Car Wash. Alexander Moore of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.