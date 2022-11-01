SRS Real Estate Brokers $15.9M Sale of Medical Office Building in Geneseo, New York

GENESEO, N.Y. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $15.9 million sale of a 51,357-square-foot medical office building in Geneseo, located south of Rochester in upstate New York. The property was built on 6.2 acres in 2021 and is fully leased to Rochester Regional Health. Britt Raymond and Kyle Fant of SRS Real Estate represented the seller, a New York-based developer, in the transaction. Ray Yung Real Estate represented the buyer, a New Jersey-based family office.