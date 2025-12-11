Thursday, December 11, 2025
Mountain-Shadows-Plaza-Rohnert-Park-CA
Located in Rohnert Park, Calif., Mountain Shadows Plaza features 77,651 square feet of retail space spread across five buildings.
SRS Real Estate Brokers $17.7M Sale of Retail Center in Sonoma County, California

by Amy Works

ROHNERT PARK, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has completed the $17.7 million sale of Mountain Shadows Plaza, a multi-tenant retail center at 901, 941, 967 and 968 Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park. John Redfield and Jose Chichester of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller, a special purpose vehicle controlled by Oak Cap Ventures LLC. Situated on 7.4 acres, the five-building property features 77,651 square feet of retail space. The property was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale to a variety of tenants, including Walmart Neighborhood Market, Starbucks Coffee and Anytime Fitness.

