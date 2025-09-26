SRS Real Estate Brokers $20.7M Ground-Lease Sale of Long Island Retail Building

SAYVILLE, N.Y. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $20.7 million ground-lease sale of a 145,000-square-foot retail building in the Long Island community of Sayville. Target occupies the building at 5750 Sunrise Highway, which was constructed on 12.1 acres in 2014, and has roughly 14 years remaining on its corporate-guaranteed lease. Calvin Short of SRS, along with Jeff Christian of First Street Inc., represented the seller in the transaction. Tyler Leeson and Peter Deltondo of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer. Both parties were California-based private investors that requested anonymity.