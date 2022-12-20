SRS Real Estate Brokers $22M Sale of Silverbell Plaza Retail Center in Tucson, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Located in Tucson, Ariz., Silverbell Plaza features 97,540 square feet of retail space.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Silverbell Plaza, a shopping center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson. An Arizona-based private investor sold the asset to a Washington-based private investor in a 1031 exchange for $22 million.

Situated on 8.4 acres, Silverbell Plaza features 97,540 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent leased. Current tenants include Walgreens, Safeway, Anytime Fitness, Leslie’s Poolmart, PNC Bank, Wingstop, H&R Block and 14 other local, regional and national businesses.

John Redfield and Alan Houston of SRS represented the seller, while Gary Gallelli Jr. and Adam Rainey of Gallelli Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction.