SRS Real Estate Brokers $27.5M Sale of Value-Add Retail Property in Santa Clarita, California

SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a value-add retail property located at 23126-23170 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita. A Los Angeles-based investor sold the asset to Glendale, Calif.-based Avant Real Estate for $27.5 million.

Situated on 12.6 acres, the shopping center totals 120,559 square feet and was formerly a Kmart-anchored retail center. At the time of sale, the asset was 80 percent leased. The new ownership plans to fully renovate the shopping center, maintaining its retail use while upgrading the property and enhancing its overall appearance.

Carlos Lopez, Terrison Quinn and Tony Vuona of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller, while Ed Matevosian of CBRE represented the buyer in the deal.