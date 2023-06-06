Tuesday, June 6, 2023
The 4,031-square-foot building was constructed in 1983 and renovated in 2022.
SRS Real Estate Brokers $3M Sale of Wendy’s-Occupied Property in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of a single-tenant retail property occupied by Wendy’s in Chicago for $3 million. Built in 1983 and renovated in 2022, the 4,031-square-foot building is located at 2811 N. Narragansett Ave. Sean Lutz and Dan Elliott of SRS represented the seller, a California-based private investor. Bruce Lee and Hope Kim of New Star Realty represented the all-cash buyer, a California-based private investor. The sales price of $753 per square foot represented a cap rate of 5.27 percent.

