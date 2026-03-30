Monday, March 30, 2026
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Hunt-Club
The Shoppes at Hunt Club, an 8,211-square-foot, fully leased retail property in Apopka, Fla., recently sold for $5.3 million.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

SRS Real Estate Brokers $5.3M Sale of Central Florida Retail Center

by Abby Cox

APOPKA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $5.3 million sale of the Shoppes at Hunt Club, an 8,211-square-foot retail property located in Apopka, approximately 12 miles northwest of Orlando. William Wamble and Patrick Nutt of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based national investor and developer, in the transaction. The 1031 exchange buyer was a Florida-based private investor.

Built in 2006 on nearly 1.5 acres, the Shoppes at Hunt Club was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Firehouse Subs, Smoothie King, Spectrum and MUV Dispensary. The property is situated adjacent to Club Corners, a 105,000-square-foot, Publix-anchored neighborhood center.

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