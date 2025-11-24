SRS Real Estate Brokers $6.6M Sale of Chick-fil-A Ground Lease in Lake Oswego, Oregon

LAKE OSWEGO, ORE. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $6.6 million ground lease sale of a restaurant property located at 14801 Kruse Oaks Drive in Lake Oswego. Chick-fil-A occupies the 8,400-square-foot asset, which was renovated in 2025, under a brand new, 15-year corporate-guaranteed lease. Calvin Short and Patrick Luther of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller, a San Francisco-based family office, while Kevin Held of SRS Capital Markets represented the buyer, an Idaho-based private investor, in the 1031 exchange deal.