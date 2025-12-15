SRS Real Estate Brokers $6.8M Sale of Panera Bread-Occupied Retail Property in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a single-tenant restaurant property located at 4268 N. Varsity Ave. in San Bernardino. A California-based investor acquired the property from Paragon Commercial Group for $6.8 million, or $1,404 per square foot.

Panera Bread occupies the 3,986-square-foot property, which was built in 2024, on a 15-year absolute triple-net lease basis.

Patrick Luther and Matthew Mousavi of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal. SRS’ Nick Wirick is handling leasing for the property. This is the second parcel of a break-up strategy SRS has executed on behalf of Paragon Commercial Group — the first being the sale of a Dutch Bros Coffee property that was sold in July 2025 for $2.8 million. In total, the value of the sold assets is $9.6 million.