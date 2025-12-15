Monday, December 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
4268-N-Varsity-Ave-San-Bernardino-CA
Panera Bread occupies the 3,986-square-foot restaurant property at 4268 N. Varsity Ave. in San Bernardino, Calif. (Photo courtesy of SRS Real Estate Partners)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRestaurantRetailWestern

SRS Real Estate Brokers $6.8M Sale of Panera Bread-Occupied Retail Property in San Bernardino

by Amy Works

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of a single-tenant restaurant property located at 4268 N. Varsity Ave. in San Bernardino. A California-based investor acquired the property from Paragon Commercial Group for $6.8 million, or $1,404 per square foot.

Panera Bread occupies the 3,986-square-foot property, which was built in 2024, on a 15-year absolute triple-net lease basis.

Patrick Luther and Matthew Mousavi of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal. SRS’ Nick Wirick is handling leasing for the property. This is the second parcel of a break-up strategy SRS has executed on behalf of Paragon Commercial Group — the first being the sale of a Dutch Bros Coffee property that was sold in July 2025 for $2.8 million. In total, the value of the sold assets is $9.6 million.

You may also like

Investcor Plans 244-Unit Luxury Senior Living Project Near...

PLG Provides $25.6M C-PACE Financing for Seniors Housing...

Bolour Associates Provides $22.2M Refinancing for Village Business...

Brinkman Real Estate Refinances 102-Unit Vistas at Villa...

W. P. Carey Completes Sale-Leaseback of 66,000 SF...

EquiCap Commercial Negotiates Sales of Two Self-Storage Facilities...

Greenstone Partners Brokers $2.8M Sale of Retail Redevelopment...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 396-Unit Storage...

Joint Venture Purchases 13-Story Office Tower in Tampa’s...