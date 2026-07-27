SRS Real Estate Brokers $7.9M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Wesley Chapel, Florida

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $7.9 million sale of Promenade, a three-tenant retail property located in Wesley Chapel, roughly 24 miles north of downtown Tampa. Built in 2025, the 9,222-square-foot property was fully leased at the time of sale to Heartland Dental, GoodVets and Ann’s Salon & Spa.

William Wamble, Patrick Nutt and Connor Barton of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based developer and investor, in the transaction. The all-cash buyer was a Florida-based investor.