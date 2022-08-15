SRS Real Estate Brokers $8.8M Sale of Southern New Jersey Retail Property

BROOKLAWN, N.J. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $8.8 million sale of a 1.5-acre retail property in the Southern New Jersey community of Brooklawn. The site houses a 4,950-square-foot structure that was built in 2019 and is leased to convenience store operator Wawa. Britt Raymond, Kyle Fant and Sabrina Kortlandt of SRS represented the seller, a New York-based hotelier, in the transaction. Winston Guest, also with SRS, represented the buyer, a California-based 1031 exchange investor.