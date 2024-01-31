SRS Real Estate Brokers $9.5M Sale of Deer Springs Shoppes in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Deer Springs Shoppes, a retail center in North Las Vegas. A Pennsylvania-based seller sold the asset to a Los Angeles-based private investor for $9.5 million.

Totaling 28,224 square feet, the three-building property is located at 640 and 680 E. Deer Springs and 675 Dorrell Lane. Built in 2009 on 1.5 acres, Deer Springs Shoppes was fully leased at the time of sale. Current tenants include The UPS Store, Verizon and Pacific Dental.

The transaction also includes a vacant pad site that for which a 4,000-square-foot development has been proposed.

Patrick Luther of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.