SRS Real Estate Brokers Sale of 10,238 SF Retail Strip Center in Midlothian, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Shops on Main, a 10,238-square-foot retail strip center located in the southern Dallas suburb of Midlothian. The center was built on 1.7 acres in 2023 and was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Boba Tea and Coco Nail Bar. Michael Kaplan, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the seller, a Texas-based family office, in the transaction. The buyer was a Dallas-based 1031 exchange investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

