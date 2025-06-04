SRS Real Estate Brokers Sale of 20,141 SF Office, Retail Complex in Waxahachie, Texas

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of North Grove Cetner I and II, a 20,141-square-foot office and retail complex in the southern Dallas suburb of Waxahachie. The property consists of a 15,641-square-foot retail and office property that is fully leased to 11 tenants, as well as a 4,500-square-foot, single-tenant structure that is occupied by Fish City Grill. Michael Kaplan, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the seller, a Texas-based family office, in the transaction. The buyer was also a Texas-based family office that acquired the property in an off-market deal.