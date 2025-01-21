SRS Real Estate, Hanley Investment Group Broker $7.2M Sale of Retail Property in Corning, California

CORNING, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners and Hanley Investment Group have arranged the sale of a retail property located at 570 Solano St. in Corning, approximately 25 miles from Chico. A Redding, Calif.-based private investor sold the asset to a Napa Valley, Calif.-based private investor for $7.2 million.

Sav-Mor Foods occupies the 32,000-square-foot property, which is situated on 2.6 acres. The store is run by North State Grocery, which operates 21 locations in California and Oregon.

Alexander Moore of SRS Capital Markets and Lee Csenar of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller in the transaction.