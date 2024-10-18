Friday, October 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsNew JerseyNortheastRetail

SRS Real Estate Negotiates $14.3M Sale of Northern New Jersey Retail Building Leased to LA Fitness

by Taylor Williams

LINDEN, N.J. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $14.3 million sale of a 41,000-square-foot retail building in the Northern New Jersey community of Linden that is leased to LA Fitness. The building sits on a five-acre site within Legacy Square Shopping Center, and the gym opened last November. Kyle Fant, Britt Raymond, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the seller, a partnership between Dallas-based Cypress Equities and San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group, in the transaction. Josh Kanter and Tony D’Ambrosia of NNN Pro represented the undisclosed buyer. Chris Marks and Steve Filippo of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged an $8 million acquisition loan for the deal that carried a five-year term and 7.73 percent interest rate.

You may also like

TD Bank Expands Office Footprint at 125 Park...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.9M Sale of Mixed-Use...

G.S. Wilcox Arranges $5.4M Loan for Refinancing of...

Davis Acquires 201,000 SF Outpatient Medical Center in...

Farbman Group Opens New 40,000 SF Headquarters in...

CBRE Directs $17.5M Sale-Leaseback of 106,174 SF Industrial...

PSRS Arranges $10.8M in Refinancing for Nissan Car...

CenterSquare Acquires 18,938 SF Shops at Highpointe in...

Live Nation to Open 3,500-Seat Venue at Westcourt...