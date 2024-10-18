SRS Real Estate Negotiates $14.3M Sale of Northern New Jersey Retail Building Leased to LA Fitness

LINDEN, N.J. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $14.3 million sale of a 41,000-square-foot retail building in the Northern New Jersey community of Linden that is leased to LA Fitness. The building sits on a five-acre site within Legacy Square Shopping Center, and the gym opened last November. Kyle Fant, Britt Raymond, Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the seller, a partnership between Dallas-based Cypress Equities and San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group, in the transaction. Josh Kanter and Tony D’Ambrosia of NNN Pro represented the undisclosed buyer. Chris Marks and Steve Filippo of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged an $8 million acquisition loan for the deal that carried a five-year term and 7.73 percent interest rate.