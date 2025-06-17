SRS Real Estate Negotiates $3.6M Ground Lease Sale of Fuel Center in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the ground lease (land ownership) sale of a retail property in Aurora. A Denver-based private investor acquired the asset from a national REIT for $3.6 million. Built in 2024, the 1,000-square-foot property is occupied by a King Soopers fuel center on a new 20-year corporate-guaranteed lease from parent company, The Kroger Co. The property is an outparcel to Arapahoe Crossings, a 528,000-square-foot power center anchored by King Soopers. Patrick McGlinchey, Brian Wolfman, Justin Gregory and Erik Christopher of SRS Real Estate represented the seller in the deal.