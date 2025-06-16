Monday, June 16, 2025
5201 Gate Parkway
Deutsche Bank fully occupies the 150,000-square-foot office building located at 5201 Gate Parkway in Jacksonville, Fla.
SRS Real Estate Negotiates $38M Sale of Office Building in Jacksonville Leased to Deutsche Bank

by Abby Cox

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has negotiated the $38 million sale of a 150,000-square-foot office building located at 5201 Gate Parkway in Jacksonville. Deutsche Bank fully occupies the property on a long-term, corporate-guaranteed lease. Built in 2006, the three-story building sits on 13 acres. Jeff Gates of SRS Capital Markets’ San Francisco office represented the seller, a New York-based institutional investor, in the transaction. The buyer was AJC Partners LLC, a private family office based in Michigan and New York City.

